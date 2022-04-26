A more confident Luke Altmyer emerged out of Ole Miss' spring practices

Luke Altmyer and Casey Kelly

If there were any adjectives or even clichés to describe Luke Altmyer this spring it would have to be calm, cool and collected.

Calling him Cool Hand Luke would even be appropriate.

Being a principle participant in one of the tightest quarterback battles the Ole Miss football program has seen in recent years has not rattled the sophomore. Altmyer stayed the course throughout and with spring practices in the books he may have even emerged as the odds on favorite.

A full season and a second set of spring drills aided in Altmyer’s approach and demeanor, but so did a little more belief in himself.

“I’ve just gained so much confidence,” Altmyer said on Saturday following the Grove Bowl. “I think confidence for a quarterback is the biggest asset and I think last year I lacked a lot of it. Just being new and trying to get comfortable around a bunch of new guys. Once I got more confident and more comfortable with my teammates, my coaching staff It opened so many more doors.”

Over the past month head coach Lane Kiffin and players noted how the battle between Altmyer and Dart was neck-and-neck and how one would have a good day then the following practice it would be flipped.

The Grove Bowl was Altmyer’s day, completing nine of 22 pass attempts for 182 yards. He also rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Over the course of the five scrimmages media was able to watch, including Saturday’s Grove Bowl, Altmyer did look to be the one who was more patient and taking what the Rebel defense was giving him.

Early in spring Altmyer was careful to attempt passes downfield, opting to check down for the short yard gains. Ultimately that confidence emerged and by the time the Grove Bowl came around he was more comfortable throwing a little further down field.

Altmyer’s relationship with Kiffin grew stronger over the course of the offseason following the Sugar Bowl and throughout the last five weeks of spring practice.

Part of that was due to the fact Matt Corral was the Rebels starting quarterback and in part took up a lot of Kiffin’s attention. Now, Altmyer has appeared to slide into that void left by Corral, for now.

“With (Corral) being gone and a new chapter being turned there was a lot more time to be around (Kiffin),” Altmyer said. “Just being around him with him sitting in meetings everyday giving coaching points. It was great. But like I said, it’s just about getting more confident and more comfortable with the people you do it with everyday. That can be coaches, players, trainers.”

Spring has sprung and now gives way to summer and next round of an offseason before players return in July for workouts ahead of fall camp.

After Altmyer’s good day and Dart’s not so good day in the Grove Bowl, the former would be considered QB1 to many if the season opener against Troy was this weekend.

Unfortunately, or fortunately depending on who you are, Sept. 3 is still more than four months away and the quarterback battle is now on ice until it heats up again in August.

Dart will improve and be motivated by his performance this spring, one would think, and once again push Altmyer for the starting job. Who knows who Kiffin will name come week one, but Altmyer knows he can not be complacent if he wants to be the one to get the nod.

“Just keep working,” Altmyer said. “Keep doing what I’m doing. I think I’m doing a good job, working really hard. But I think my mindset of ‘doesn’t matter, get better’ and being perfectionist and overthinker will push me every single day.”