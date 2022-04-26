ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man taken to the hospital with 'significant' facial injury after incident at Kathy's Pub

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - A 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital after receiving what police said was a significant cut to his face at Kathy's Pub early Tuesday morning....

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Motorcyclist taken to the hospital following Wednesday night crash

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department released additional details about a motorcycle verse vehicle crash Wednesday night. Police said the driver of the motorcycle is a 20-year-old man from Rochester. He was taken to St Marys following the crash. The driver of the vehicle is a 20-year-old woman...
ROCHESTER, MN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAAL-TV

Woman arrested in baby kidnapping met family at church

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home said a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant. Carolina Ayala...
SAN JOSE, CA
KAAL-TV

Woman linked to multiple thefts arrested in Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a woman connected to multiple thefts has been arrested. Deputies along with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team served a knock and announce warrant at a home in the 400 block of Main Street S in Stewartville Wednesday just after 2 p.m.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Remembering 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez after fatal crash

(ABC 6 News) - 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez of Rochester was killed in a crash earlier this month. Authorities are still investigating the crash. "Cynthia lives on, she has touched people," Cheryl Ricker said. Ricker met Gomez through church at Rochester Assembly of God. Gomez asked Ricker to become her 'Mentor...
ROCHESTER, MN

