2024 QB Michael Van Buren reacts to offer from Alabama

To think of the Alabama football team without Nick Saban seems impossible at this point. And yet, the day will come when he is no longer the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Saban’s legacy will be near-impossible to match for whoever replaces him. In 15 seasons so far, Saban had led Alabama to six National Championships, eight SEC Championships, coached four Heisman Trophy winners, won SEC Coach of the Year five times, and has created a dynasty that seemingly never dies. He’s also compiled a career record as a college head coach of 269–67–1.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO