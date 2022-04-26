ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2024 QB Michael Van Buren reacts to offer from Alabama

By Joseph Hastings about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piFCE_0fKbPJcX00
(Credit: BWI/Ryan Snyder)

2024 signal caller Michael Van Buren reacts to Monday's offer from Alabama, discusses his conversation with Bryce Young, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WPMI

Receiver Tyler Harrell heads to Alabama

Alabama is getting another transfer. Receiver Tyler Harrell has taken flight from Louisville and is headed to Alabama. Harrell came into his own last year with the Cardinals: 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns. He was officially timed at 4.24 at a Louisville Pro Day in 2021. This...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Fast Rising QB Recruit Malachi Singleton Announces Commitment

Malachi Singleton’s stock as a 2023 recruit has been steadily rising this recruiting cycle. On Monday, the four-star quarterback prospect out of Georgia came to his commitment conclusion, and he’s elected to stay in the SEC. Singleton’s decision was broadcast on CBS Sports HQ; with his finalists being Arkansas, Georgia, Miami and UCF.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Former Ohio State 2021 Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

In today’s college football landscape featuring the NIL and transfer portal, no program is safe. Not even the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day has lost yet another player to the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Buckeyes defensive back Andre Turrentine is leaving the school and seeking out a new opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

Transfer Running Back No Longer Attending Nebraska

Deondre Jackson announced Tuesday that he is no longer transferring to Nebraska. The former Texas A&M running back entered the transfer portal in January and committed to the Cornhuskers soon after. However, he was ineligible to enroll due to academic issues. Jackson remained a student at Texas A&M while still...
LINCOLN, NE
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum names 4 Nick Saban successors

To think of the Alabama football team without Nick Saban seems impossible at this point. And yet, the day will come when he is no longer the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Saban’s legacy will be near-impossible to match for whoever replaces him. In 15 seasons so far, Saban had led Alabama to six National Championships, eight SEC Championships, coached four Heisman Trophy winners, won SEC Coach of the Year five times, and has created a dynasty that seemingly never dies. He’s also compiled a career record as a college head coach of 269–67–1.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals True Feelings On Brent Venables, Oklahoma

It looks like ESPN’s Paul Finebaum wants to temper some of the expectations being heaped on new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. Last week, Oklahoma’s Executive Director of Football Administration Thad Turnipseed, who worked at Alabama under Nick Saban, favorably compared his new boss to his old one. Turnipseed said Venables is “the closest thing to Nick Saban” he has ever seen.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Incredible Nick Saban Recruitment Story

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has dominated the college football recruiting game for over a decade. Elite recruits like Amari Cooper, Derrick Henry and Bryce Young made the decision to play for Saban in Tuscaloosa. So, too, did former Alabama star running back Mark Ingram. On Tuesday night, the former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

‘They should be thanking Bama.’ Former Alabama, Georgia stars trade trash talk

The rivalries never rest, even for former Alabama and Georgia stars now playing in the NFL. Trash talk highlighted Twitter live events held on consecutive nights this week featuring alums from the two SEC powers who went on to big pro careers. The Twitter Spaces, hosted by the NFL, began Monday night with former Bulldogs Mecole Hardman, Sony Michel and Roquan Smith.
NFL
AL.com

Whitmire: Robert Bentley is still lying (and we took notes)

This is an opinion column. I remember what Robert Bentley did. And I remember what Robert Bentley said. So let’s cut through the lies. Last week, the former Alabama governor made public a letter to his successor, Gov. Kay Ivey. As you might remember, Ivey had been lieutenant governor...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy