Adam Schefter explains why Aidan Hutchinson is trending away from No. 1 pick

By Anthony Broome about 6 hours
 2 days ago
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan football EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the leader in the clubhouse to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft for seemingly months. That changed in a big way on Monday when oddsmakers shifted towards Georgia EDGE Travon Walker as the betting favorite to go No. 1.

So what is going on here? The shift seems to point to the Jacksonville Jaguars beginning to focus their attention elsewhere ahead of Thursday’s draft. It has little to do with Hutchinson and more with being enamored with Walker, a traits-based prospect that could have a higher ceiling. There are also reports of strife between general manager Trent Baalke, head coach Doug Pederson and owner Shad Khan.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter took to the airwaves on Monday to explain what he is hearing about Hutchinson and the No. 1 pick.

“There has been a lot of conversation about Aidan Hutchinson going No. 1 overall,” Schefter said on ESPN’s “NFL Live”. “That seems to be decreasing right now. The focus seems to be on Travon Walker, the Georgia defensive end. It seems to be on Ickey Ekwonu, the North Carolina State offensive tackle. It could even be Evan Neal. But it certainly feels like momentum is building away from Aidan Hutchinson going No. 1 and to other players going to Jacksonville.”

Hutchinson, who played in 43 career games at Michigan, was a Consensus All-American in 2021 and a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. He was also twice named a captain of the team and has a laundry list of other awards he racked up following this past season. Hutchinson is the program record-holder for sacks in a single season, notching 14 for the Wolverines in 2021. His play earned him runner-up honors in the Heisman Trophy race.

The Wolverine’s draft profile on Aidan Hutchinson

During the leadup to the 2022 NFL Draft, we profiled each Michigan prospect. Below is the overview of Hutchinson’s skill set with the full profile and scouting report available here.

“When a team picks at the top of the draft, it has to be sure that it is adding a blue-chip prospect,” we wrote. “Hutchinson may be (to some) a notch below some of the elite pass rush prospects that have come out in recent memory. There could be some validity to that, but few have been as ready for the NFL right out of the box. The chance to go No. 1 overall should speak volumes on how his standing compares to the rest of the class.

“With Hutchinson, it is not hard to imagine him being one of the captains on defense and someone whose presence alone raises the level of play of everyone around them. He is a high-motor, high-character, high-floor prospect that burns to win and beat the guy across from him. Time will tell if he rounds into a Pro Bowler or not, but whoever selects him should have a good 10-year starter. What has been set at Michigan is a good baseline. Now, he has a shot to be the straw that stirs the drink elsewhere.”

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held from April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first round is set for Thursday night with second and third rounds taking place Friday. The event concludes on Saturday with rounds four through seven. The event will be broadcast via ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

