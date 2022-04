Kings Of Leon will return to Australia in late 2022, following the indefinite postponement of their planned tour earlier this year. The tour – in support of the band’s 2021 album ‘When You See Yourself’ – will now take place between late October and early November. In addition to their planned shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, the band will now also appear at the Sporting Precinct in Mildura – a regional city in the northwest of Victoria. A full list of dates are available below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO