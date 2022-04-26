Coroner ID’s teenagers killed in North Charleston weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers killed in a shooting on Sunday at a North Charleston home are identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the names of Kay’sean Jones, 16, and Elijah Jefferson, 19, who were the two teens fatally shot at a home on Bailey Drive Sunday.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after the two were found on the front porch of the home with gunshot wounds.

Jefferson was pronounced after being taken to MUSC just after 1:40 a.m.

An investigation by the North Charleston Police Department is underway.

