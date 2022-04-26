ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE - Email address tied to Trump-backed Nebraska governor candidate Charles Herbster set up account on cheating site Ashley Madison: Republican hit by fresh scandal after being accused of groping several women

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An email address linked to Charles Herbster, embattled Republican Nebraska governor candidate who is backed by Donald Trump, was used to set up an account on the cheating website Ashley Madison, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The address was among millions released by hackers in 2015.

The revelation will increase scrutiny of Herbster's troubled campaign after a GOP lawmaker accused him of groping her, and seven other women subsequently made similar allegations.

In a lawsuit lodged last Friday, Herbster said the accusations 'lack even a shred of credibility' and have damaged his reputation.

Trump is due in the state on Friday for a rally to boost his favored candidate.

Herbster, a wealthy cattle breeder and loyal Trump ally, launched his candidacy last year and used the email address charles@herbsterangus.com on his official filing with the Nebraska secretary of state.

The same address was in the huge trove of Ashley Madison data dumped online by hackers, according to an independent analysis conducted by a cybersecurity expert for DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Akev1_0fKbO0TG00
Donald Trump will be in Nebraska on Friday to hold a rally to boost the campaign of Charles Herbster in his run for the Republican nomination to be Nebraska's next governor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnp9w_0fKbO0TG00
Earlier this month, Nebraska State Senator Julie Slama accused Herbster of putting his hand up her skirt at a public event. Herbster denies the accusation and has launched legal action

The site caters to married people looking to have affairs, with the tagline, 'Life is short. Have an affair.'

The 2015 data dump sent shockwaves through marriages around the nation, triggering separations and divorces.

Log-on information associated with the Herbster email address shows the account was accessed from an IP address linked to Verizon Wireless, at a location that corresponds to Kansas City International Airport.

Among Herbster's business interests is Conklin Company, which manufactures more than 130 products, including roofing and agriculture products, such as fertilizers and motor oil, and has its administrative offices in Kansas City, Missouri.

He also owns Herbster Angus Farms, a cattle breeding business. In 2019 he spent a record $1.5m on an Angus bull.

Proving who used particular email addresses, and whether the user signed up for an Ashley Madison account, is notoriously difficult.

But the charles@herbsterangus.com address is listed in connection with Herbster Angus Farms in directories, as well as documents used to file his run for governor.

Herbster has been married twice, and his second wife Judith died in 2017.

The details will raise fresh questions for Herbster, whose campaign makes much of his born-again Christian credentials, business experience and relationship with Trump.

His campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment until after this story was published.

'This is clearly another attempt by the fake news to smear Charles,' said spokesperson Emily Novotny.

'Charles 100% denies ever using Ashley Madison or creating an account.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEGYF_0fKbO0TG00
Login information released by the hackers show the account was accessed from a latitude and longitude of 39.30204,-94.718377. The location corresponds to Kansas City International Airport. One of Herbster's business has its administrative offices in the city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdxGO_0fKbO0TG00
Herbster was married to Judith from 1982 to 2017, when she died of a heart attack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQCMs_0fKbO0TG00
Herbster was appointed chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee for Trump's presidential campaign in 2015, and said at the time he had been friends with the first-time candidate for a decade. Trump endorsed his run for governor last year

He says he has been friends with the former president for more than a decade, and in 2015 took on the role of agricultural adviser to Trump's campaign.

Photographs of the two together feature prominently in Herbster's promotional material.

Trump's endorsement of Herbster, who has never held public office, is seen as another example of the former president taking a gamble on an ultra-loyalist, rather than better connected opponents.

But it could be enough to turn Herbster into a real contender in a state that heavily backed Trump in 2020.

'Charles W. Herbster has been a tremendous supporter of America First and Make America Great Again, right from the beginning,' said Trump in his endorsement.

'He is running for governor of the great state of Nebraska and will do a fantastic job.

'A proud native of Nebraska, Charles is an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our farmers and ranchers, support our military and vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights.'

But Herbster's campaign was hit by scandal when GOP state Sen. Julie Slama told the Nebraska Examiner that the businessman had reached up her skirt during a 2019 Republican fundraising dinner.

'Today's Nebraska Examiner report about Charles Herbster sexually assaulting me in 2019, when I was 22 years old, is true,' she later said in a statement.

Six other women, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Examiner that Herbster groped them on their buttocks, outside of their clothes, at public events.

A seventh woman alleged that Herbster once cornered her and forcibly kissed her.

Herbster has denied all the allegations.

On Friday, he filed a suit in state district court accusing Slama of making false accusation in an effort to damage his reputation ahead of the hard fought Republican May 10 primary.

'As set forth in my lawsuit, the false accusations and attacks on my character are part of a greater scheme calculated to try and defeat my candidacy,' he said in a statement.

'I will not stop fighting until the truth is told and my name is cleared.'

Slama responded with her own lawsuit on Monday, according to her lawyer, who said it included a claim for damages for 'the sexual battery she suffered.'

'We will not permit Charles Herbster to file a frivolous, bad faith lawsuit that purports to cast doubt on Senator Slama's account of her sexual assault, use his national media megaphone to herald the existence of that lawsuit for his own gain, but then take no steps to actually serve it and subject himself to the legal accountability such service would trigger,' said attorney Dave Lopez.

'Charles Herbster chose to subject himself to Nebraska’s judicial system, and Senator Slama will hold him to that choice.'

It requires that Herbster sit for a videotaped deposition on May 6, four days before the primary.

