Tucson, AZ

30-year-old Daniel Damato dead after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

 4 days ago

Officials identified 30-year-old Daniel Damato as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision Sunday in Tucson. The fatal motorcycle crash took place near Swan Road and Pima Street [...]

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News or search your local traffic.

Nationwide Report

