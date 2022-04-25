New Haven food truck crash struck by reckless driver

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
A 4-year-old child died after becoming trapped under a farm tractor in northern Connecticut, police reported. Authorities in Litchfield County responded to a report of a child trapped under a tractor in a Watertown field at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, according to the Water Town Police D…
NEWARK — A driver involved in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning. The driver of a Toyota Corolla headed northbound was rear-ended by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. near Exit 15E. The impact sent the Corolla across...
WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
A driver in a North Jersey shopping mall parking garage gets out of her car after she’s blocked from pulling out of a space. Before long, all hell breaks loose.“You entitled, right? You entitled, right?” the woman, who’s white, shouts at the black driver whose Jeep is blocking her car in the Garden…
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant. “It was quite an […]
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Bodycam footage released by the Newark Police Department shows the takedown of a shooting suspect Monday, April 18 (scroll for video). Jose Soto Vargas, 39, was arrested inside of a shop, where officers had him on the ground as they put him in handcuffs, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a pizza truck in Connecticut and then leaving the scene. The crash happened in Middlesex County at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 on I-91 in the town of Cromwell, according to Connecticut State Police. A Big Green...
At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving five vehicles in Woodstock Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police said they responded to Pulpit Rock Road for the crash. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Comments / 0