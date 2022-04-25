ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven food truck crash struck by reckless driver

Cover picture for the articleThe truck flipped twice. They...

Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
GreenwichTime

State police: Five motorcycles involved in weekend crash

WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
WOODSTOCK, CT
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
#Food Truck#Traffic Accident
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
NBC Connecticut

2 Taken to the Hospital After 5-Car Crash in Woodstock

At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving five vehicles in Woodstock Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police said they responded to Pulpit Rock Road for the crash. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
