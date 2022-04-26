ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Everett announces NIL deal with Razorback softball team

By Gary Gilbert
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohX6Z_0fKbMeZN00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Everett Buick GMC has extended a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity to every individual member of Arkansas’ nationally ranked Razorback softball team.

Individual members of the team have been provided the opportunity to participate, but are not required to do so. The partnership is believed to be one of the first to offer a specific sport NIL agreement to every member of an NCAA women’s softball team, according to a press release from Everett.

“This spring we have come alongside Buick to promote their “See Her Greatness” campaign focusing on increased visibility of female athletes. Female athletes make up 40 percent of total athletes in the NCAA, but they get less than 10 percent of the media coverage,” Susie Everett, co-owner of Everett Buick GMC said. “We are committed to doing something to help these women by partnering with each Division I softball athlete at the University of Arkansas.”

“There has never been a better time to be a female college student-athlete,” Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel said. “With expanding opportunities made possible by NIL, our student-athletes have a chance to realize their dreams both on and off the field. We are so appreciative to Susie Everett and Everett Buick GMC for their continued advocacy for women and for championing the extraordinary young women on the Razorback Softball team.”

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks are currently 35-8 overall, with a record of 14-4 in the SEC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Treylon Burks reacts to being drafted by Titans, repping Arkansas as Pro Hog

SEARCY, Ark. – Treylon Burks cemented his legacy as a Hogs great on Thursday night as the All-SEC wide receiver was picked 18th overall by the Tennessee Titans. Burks becomes the first Razorback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since center Frank Ragnow in 2018. At Burks’ watch party in Searcy, Nick Walters […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy