By now, we've all felt the sting of higher prices and scarcity of some key items due to the shipping crisis. The shortage of drivers, dock workers, warehouse employees, and basically everyone down the line that keep the worldwide supply chains connected was brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic - but the effects of paralyzing the worlds ability to get goods from point a to point b has had (and continues to have) a domino effect that must be addressed.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO