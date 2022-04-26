ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas Wesleyan college files police report after discovery, Lindsborg chief confirms

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Lindsborg police are investigating after Kansas Wesleyan University filed a police report that a foreign substance had been found in its baseball team’s water cooler during a rivalry game against Bethany College, chief Michael Davis said Tuesday morning.

“We are looking into it and both schools are cooperating with us,” Davis said, adding his police department had a lot of people to interview and it would be a “ lengthy process to look into everything.”

The Kansas Wesleyan baseball team accused Bethany of putting paint thinner in its water coolers for a Sunday doubleheader played in Lindsborg. A picture posted by the KWU Barstool account with the allegations of the water cooler tampering was widely circulated on Monday.

Davis said Kansas Wesleyan filed a police report Monday. He said it’s typical that home teams — which would have been Bethany — provide water for the away teams, though he wouldn’t confirm if that’s what happened here.

Both schools are investigating the incident.

Bethany athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation to The Associated Press and declined to comment further, while Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson also confirmed his own school’s investigation to The Eagle on Monday.

“We are currently conducting a thorough, in-depth review of this situation, with the priority of putting the health and safety of our student-athletes first,” Wilson texted The Eagle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5YGO_0fKbMEob00

The schools are both part of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. KCAC commissioner Scott Crawford also told The Eagle that their concern is the health of student-athletes.

“I’ve talked to both schools and we’re just trying to figure out what actually happened,” Crawford said. “We are most concerned about the health and welfare of the student-athletes, the coaches and anyone who might have potentially drank some of that water.”

Bethany College won the first game of the doubleheader, 8-7, before Kansas Wesleyan set a school record for runs scored in a game in a 33-2 victory.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Two juveniles suspected in water tampering incident

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Police in the central Kansas town of Lindsborg announced two boys are suspected of being involved in the contamination of a water cooler used by the Kansas Wesleyan baseball team during a doubleheader at Bethany College last weekend. Both schools contacted police to file a...
LINDSBORG, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesleyan College#College Baseball#Bethany College#Sports#Lindsborg#Kwu Barstool#The Associated Press#Eagle
KAKE TV

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) – A donkey-zebra hybrid named Zyla was born recently at the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University. After T&D Donkey Rescue purchased a donkey named Jayla, it was found out to be pregnant. It was then brought to VHC to "ensure the best chance of survival."
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

KCAC Tournament kicks off with Community Night

Great Bend, Ks – Great Bend will be hosting the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) softball and baseball tournament for from May 4th through May 7th. “We are proud to host the KCAC tournament! Collegiate level baseball and softball is both competitive and entertaining to watch. Working with the KCAC Conference teams has been a source of pride and accomplishment for our community!” Diann Henderson, Executive Director, Great Bend Recreation Commission.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Softball splits final road contest at Dodge City

The Barton Community College softball team split their final regular season road trip in Wednesday's conference doubleheader at Dodge City Community College. The Cougars ended the first game in five innings behind a multiple run frames in three of their at-bat frames for an 11-1 victory. Barton continued the momentum into the nightcap building a four run lead before Dodge City's five run third inning sent the contest into a battle as the Conquistadors prevailed 10-7.
DODGE CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Dodge City blows by Lady Panthers 8-0

The Great Bend Lady Panthers had no answer for Dodge City freshman Jasmine Ruiz Thursday in a Western Athletic Conference soccer match at Dodge. Ruiz scored five goals to lead the Red Demons to an 8-0 victory. It as the ninth straight loss for Great Bend who drops to 2-9...
DODGE CITY, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
145
Followers
97
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy