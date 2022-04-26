ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man granted reduced sentence by Pres. Biden for drugs charges

By Scott Lewis
WASHINGTON ( KLFY ) — A Morgan City man is among 78 people granted clemency by U.S. Pres. Joe Biden this week.

Terry Booty, of Morgan City, is currently serving a 20-year sentence from November 2008 for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. Booty was also hit with a $10,000 fine and a 10-year term of supervised release.

Fentanyl kills people in Louisiana, but few are prosecuted

Biden has instead shortened Booty’s sentence to end on April 26, 2023, with the remainder of his term to be served in home confinement. His 10-year term of supervised release will remain in place, as will the remainder of his fine.

Booty was one of 35 people arrested and convicted on federal drug charges as officials dismantled three high-level meth trafficking organizations throughout several Southeast Louisiana parishes in 2008.

Of the people who got clemency from Biden, 75 got reduced sentences and three got pardons. It is the first time Biden has used his clemency and pardon powers since he took office.

Comments / 22

Louisiana56
4d ago

way to go joe,that's what we need is more drug dealers out on the street..good job screwing up the country even more than it already is.

Reply(1)
21
Mary Rowan Spencer
3d ago

Louisiana has been voting a lot of Republicans into office so Biden is probably trying to turn them completely blue again by being soft on crime!!!!

Reply
3
Thomas Ritter
4d ago

The president -- any president or governor should not have the power to reduce or suspend a sentence. The exact reason we have three separate branches of government.

Reply
2
