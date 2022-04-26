ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ta-coumba T. Aiken wins a Guggenheim, recognizing decades of dynamic work

By Sheila Regan
 4 days ago
Ta-coumba T. Aiken, a longtime fixture of the Twin Cities arts community, has gotten welcome national recognition with the Guggenheim Memorial Foundation’s announcement this month that he’d be awarded a 2022 Fine Arts fellowship. Aiken is one of two Minnesotans to receive the award and the only...

