We start the day off with cold temperatures, down near freezing, and a Freeze Warning in effect for nearly all of our counties. That warning expires at 9 AM, and we will slowly warm throughout the day, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase this evening, and we do have the possibility of a light shower, mostly in our southern counties this afternoon, but for the most part we will remain dry.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO