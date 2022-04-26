Montgomery County Recreational Trails Organization Requests Funds for Feasibility Study

(Red Oak) On Tuesday morning, Larry Brandstetter, board member of the Montgomery County Recreational Trails 501(c)3 non-profit organization, appeared in front of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

Brandstetter and the trails group are asking the county to fund a $15,000 feasibility study on a trails plan for both hard and soft surface recreational trails system throughout the entire county. Branstetter says many federal dollars will be filtering into Iowa for the transportation alternative program or trails money brought about by the enactment of the America Recovery Act.

Brandstetter says the trails organization asked two engineering firms for their bids on this plan in two segments. The first trail is from Red Oak to Stanton, and the second segment is from Stanton of Viking Lake to Villisca.

The supervisors didn’t act on the funding request; however, the consensus from the board appears in favor of financing the study. Because the county hasn’t opened up the ARPA funds to external applications, the supervisors would like to figure out how they could fund the study through economic development and the regular general budget. The board of supervisors will act on the request next week.