ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Recreational Trails Organization Requests Funds for Feasibility Study

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoYv8_0fKbLK4k00

(Red Oak) On Tuesday morning, Larry Brandstetter, board member of the Montgomery County Recreational Trails 501(c)3 non-profit organization, appeared in front of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

Brandstetter and the trails group are asking the county to fund a $15,000 feasibility study on a trails plan for both hard and soft surface recreational trails system throughout the entire county. Branstetter says many federal dollars will be filtering into Iowa for the transportation alternative program or trails money brought about by the enactment of the America Recovery Act.

Brandstetter says the trails organization asked two engineering firms for their bids on this plan in two segments. The first trail is from Red Oak to Stanton, and the second segment is from Stanton of Viking Lake to Villisca.

The supervisors didn’t act on the funding request; however, the consensus from the board appears in favor of financing the study. Because the county hasn’t opened up the ARPA funds to external applications, the supervisors would like to figure out how they could fund the study through economic development and the regular general budget. The board of supervisors will act on the request next week.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Northeast Iowa residents speak out against water permit for Beef facility

(Des Moines, IA) — The owners of a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa are asking to renew a permit that allows the facility to take nearly 22 million gallons of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. Residents asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to deny another permit for Supreme Beef L-L-C during a virtual public meeting Monday. Tammy Thompson says the feedlot’s application does NOT take into account her nearby private well, and would also negatively impact residents in nearby communities as well as “nearby domestic well and cattle farming users.” The forum was for public information gathering and the D-N-R employees listened but did not speak. The D-N-R is expected to make a decision on the permit renewal next month.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Oak, IA
Government
County
Montgomery County, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Stanton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Red Oak, IA
City
Villisca, IA
Montgomery County, IA
Government
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Residents Asked to Voluntarily Reduce Water Use

(Sioux City, IA) — Sioux City residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water because of the ongoing drought. The flow in the Missouri River is low and Sioux City Utilities director Brad Puetz says wells that are used to provide water in the system are low, too. Puetz advises residents to reduce lawn watering, take shorter showers, and adjust the length of washing cycles on dishwashers and washing machines — but he emphasizes these are VOLUNTARY moves for Sioux City residents. City officials are reducing street cleaning and will not flush fire hydrants unless it’s necessary. Puetz does NOT expect the Army Corps of Engineers to boost the water flow out of the Gavins Point Dam upstream in Yankton, South Dakota.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Some Counties Dealing With Dumped Garbage That Had Been Covered By Snow

(Webster City, IA) — Some Iowa counties are dealing with dumped garbage that had been covered by snow. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons says he hears frequent complaints about people dumping tires into county ditches. Timmons says if his office is able to identify who’s doing that, “you will be charged criminally” and will be put in jail. Dumpers will pay a fine plus landfill fees. The sheriff says there’s a better option. He points out that a pickup load of garbage will cost you about 10-dollars to get rid of it – and that will keep Hamilton County looking good.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Report ranks Dallas as Iowa’s healthiest county, Montgomery as #99 — Hancock, Mitchell best in area, Cerro Gordo #80

DES MOINES — A new report details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log on and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Arpa
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Approves New Sound System, Teaching Contracts, and Resignations

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board approved a new sound system for the high school gymnasium, six resignations, and five contracts. The board met on Wednesday night in the Schuler Elementary Media Center. Guy Somers, IJAG Instructor, kicked off the meeting with a progress report on the class, and the board discussed the school social work/therapy proposal, with no action taken.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Program Offers Iowans Free, Installed Smoke Alarms

(Omaha, NE) — Iowans in need can get a free smoke alarm installed in their house or apartment through an American Red Cross program called Sound the Alarm. The agency’s Iowa spokesman, Josh Murray, says home fires claim seven lives every day nationwide, but having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death in half. Starting this weekend, the Red Cross will begin visiting neighborhoods in several Iowa communities as part of the campaign, installing smoke detectors, and helping people to develop home fire escape plans. Iowans who want to help the campaign can visit Sound-The-Alarm-dot-org.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisors and County Treasurer hold lengthy discussion on new hire

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors and Cass County Treasurer had a lengthy conversation this morning regarding a new hire and the hiring process. The issue was brought about after the Board of Supervisors last week approved hiring an employee as a Driver’s License Examiner at $18 per hour, a lower rate than what was requested by Treasurer Tracey Marshall.
CASS COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Auditor Uncovers Thousands in Missing UIHC Gift Funds

A former administrative specialist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) is accused of being behind thousands of dollars in "unaccounted for, improperly used, unsupported or missing donations and gifts meant for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics patients and families", according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Hears IJAG Report

(Atlantic) In April of 2021, the Atlantic School Board approved participation in the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates Program. The IJAG program is a non-profit organization connecting business and education to provide the most cost-effective dropout prevention and school career solutions. Guy Somers, IJAG Instructor, provide the school board...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

With Inflation Crushing Iowa Small Businesses, Ernst Questions SBA Chief on Admin’s Policies

(Washington D.C.) This week, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Senate Small Business Committee member, questioned the head SBA official. Ernst brought the voices of the Iowa small businesses she’s heard from during her 99-county tour- to the Senate hearing. She described the significant challenges so many Iowa small businesses face due to skyrocketing inflation and supply chain issues.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy