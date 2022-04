GM has implemented a Price Protection policy that will shield new sold orders from having price hikes applied to them, according to a recent report from CarsDirect. The automaker sent a bulletin to dealerships recently indicating that it will offer GM Price Protection on all new sold orders from its Buick, Chevy, Cadillac and GMC brands – even for high-end models like the Chevy Corvette. This policy will ensure GM dealers honor the agreed-upon price of the vehicle when the sold order was registered and will not apply a price increase between when the order is placed and when the vehicle is delivered.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO