Orange Park, FL

UPDATE: Missing child in Orange Park found safe, deputies say

 4 days ago
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the child missing in Orange Park has been found safe.

The search took place Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Tanglewood Boulevard, which is west of the intersection of College Drive and Old Jennings Road.

CCSO said the formerly missing boy, 12-year-old Kartier Drummond, was last seen wearing a sleeveless gray Nike tank top shirt, basketball short pants, and bright blue Nike shoes.

Before he was reported missing, he was last seen in the neighborhood by neighbors.

