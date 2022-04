Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 52; Low: 32. A sunny, breezy and cool weekend. Five-day forecast. DRAMATIC CHANGE AHEAD FOR FORMER SIBLEY’S: One of the biggest building overhauls in downtown Syracuse’s ongoing revival has shifted into high gear. Workers have ripped off the 1980s-style pinkish facade from the former Sibley’s Department Store at the corner of South Salina and West Jefferson streets. The work is the start of a $37 million transformation of the building into City Center, a mix of commercial and retail space and apartments. When the work is completed in early 2023, the building will have a dramatically different look. (Dennis Nett photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO