ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 85 in Clayton County, CBS46 found a hot wing spot in some hot water. Café Hot Wing in Riverdale failed with 44-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee entered the kitchen from outside and handled food without washing hands. Plus, cooked chicken was sitting on a box of raw chicken wings. And black debris inside the ice machine was dripping on to ice. We questioned an employee in charge about the dirty ice machine.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO