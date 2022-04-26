ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, DE

Del. man arrested on kidnapping charges following domestic incident

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRINGTON, Del. – A Harrington man is behind bars on multiple charges, including kidnapping, following a domestic incident on Monday. Harrington Police officers responded to a business in the 16000 block of S. DuPont Highway for a reported domestic incident inside...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 11

Related
WBOC

Dover Woman Arrested for Roadside Robbery

DOVER, Del.- A Dover woman is facing robbery and assault charges following accusations that she beat an elderly man before stealing his vehicle and driving away. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, when an 84-year-old Dover man was driving his vehicle on southbound Bay Road while accompanied by his acquaintance, 53-year-old Kathy Ware, also of Dover. Police said that during this time, Ware became upset with the victim and she began physically assaulting him. The victim stopped his vehicle in the median of Bay Road near the Dover Air Force Base, and the victim got out of his vehicle to avoid further injury. Troopers said Ware then entered the driver seat and stole the victim’s vehicle, fleeing towards an unknown destination.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Man Wanted in Deadly Stabbing at Delaware Motel Arrested in Salisbury

NEW CASTLE, Del.- Authorities say a New Castle man wanted in a deadly stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Salisbury, Maryland. Delaware State Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder and weapons charges in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White, of New Castle. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home on the 500 block of East William Street in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he's being held in the Wicomico County Detention Center pending extradition to Delaware, police said.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Dover Pair Arrested on Firearms and Drug Charges

DOVER, Del.- Two Dover men are facing firearms and drug charges following their arrests on Tuesday evening. Police said that at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were conducting surveillance on the 800 block of East Loockerman Street for a drug and firearm investigation when they observed Elijah Simmons, 19, walk out of a home and conduct a drug transaction with Jailen Parker, 18. Parker was stopped in his vehicle in the area of North DuPont Highway and Rustic Lane following the transaction. Police said that during the stop, Parker was found to be in possession of 115.9 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrington, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Harrington, DE
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Sci
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square. Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. “The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said. Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Woman Arrested in Chester County on Theft Charges

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Claire McKenna of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on theft charges. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, at approximately 2:22 AM, West Chester Police were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of South High Street for a report of a retail theft discovered. Through their investigation, Claire McKenna was identified as the suspect.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. “Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy