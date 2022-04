A tenant suffers the misery of a no-fault eviction every seven minutes after the government broke its pledge to outlaw the practice, campaigners say.It is exactly three years since ministers vowed to stop landlords kicking private renters out of their homes for no reason – and with only eight weeks’ notice.One year ago, a Renters’ Reform Bill was promised as soon as the Covid crisis eased, but no legislation has followed, with the parliamentary session due to end this week.Now the charity Shelter has discovered that nearly 230,000 tenants have been served with a no-fault eviction notice since April 2019...

HOMELESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO