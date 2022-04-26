ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: First goalie off Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie to leave the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Joe Smith of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
The Blade

Toledo, Cincinnati goaltenders on familiar ground

Toledo goaltender Billy Christopoulos and Cincinnati netminder Michael Houser are familiar foes who have elevated each other's games in the ECHL Central Division semifinals. Christopoulos and Houser have each earned two wins in the best-of-7 series. The Cyclones have grabbed a 3-2 lead in the series heading into Game 6 on Saturday night at the Huntington Center behind an outstanding performance by Houser in Game 5 in Cincinnati.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Earns win, gets three hits

Ohtani (2-2) picked up the win against Cleveland on Wednesday, pitching five innings during which he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He also went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI as a hitter. Ohtani wasn't dominant on the mound...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steals third base

Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Friday against the Twins. Arozarena reached base for the only time in the first inning and immediately stole second base. He now has three steals on the season and has yet to be caught. While that's positive, he has only four hits across his last 35 at-bats while striking out at a 33.3 percent clip. As a result, Arozarena is hitting just .192/.234/.274 for the season, and he has yet to go yard.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

NBA playoff injuries: Joel Embiid sidelined with orbital fracture; Khris Middleton to miss series vs. Celtics

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and second-round action is set to get underway, We've already seen all sorts of incredible action on the floor. Unfortunately, there's also been a number of injuries, as contenders in each conference, including last season's finalists -- the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns -- dealing with injury issues.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not starting Saturday

Brantley (health and safety protocols) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley was scratched from Friday's lineup against Toronto due to health and safety protocols, and he'll remain out of the starting nine a day later. The 34-year-old is in the clubhouse prior to Saturday's matchup, so it's possible that he'll be available off the bench if needed.
HOUSTON, TX

