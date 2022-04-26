ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Paulina Gretzky reveals glamorous look for Dustin Johnson wedding

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rnJu_0fKbJwFQ00

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Paulina Gretzky is continuing to give fans a peek at her glamorous Tennessee wedding to Dustin Johnson.

In a video posted Tuesday on Instagram, the 33-year-old bride is seen in her sheer Vera Wang wedding gown getting a touchup from makeup professional Mario Dedivanovic , whom Gretzky called “a real artist.”

Gretzky appeared to wear two Vera Wang designs for the big day , which took place Saturday at the luxurious Blackberry Farm resort. In addition to the sheer piece, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky wore a backless white gown, while groom Johnson, 37, flipped from a black Tom Ford tux to a gray suit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcyEV-rr5ct
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Lcpz_0fKbJwFQ00
Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a new photo of her wedding to Dustin Johnson
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sMqm_0fKbJwFQ00
Gretzky’s pal Jeremy Cohen also shared a look from inside the wedding venue
Instagram/Jeremy Cohen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkiXW_0fKbJwFQ00
Gretzky posed in a photo booth with her nearest and dearest
Instagram/Kristina Melnichenko

Gretzky appeared to wear the white dress during the reception, where she celebrated with close friends Kristina Melnichenko, who served as the maid of honor, and Jeremy Cohen, among others.

Johnson and Gretzky, who had been engaged since 2013 and share sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4, were also serenaded by Kid Rock at their wedding, with the singer performing a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Joy of My Life.”

The longtime couple’s wedding weekend began last Thursday, with Gretzky teasing how she and Johnson were “going to the chapel.” They enjoyed an intimate dinner with loved ones, according to social media posts, and took in the scenic grounds of the venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9XnR_0fKbJwFQ00
Johnson and Gretzky, here at the 2020 Masters, had been engaged since 2013
Augusta National via Getty Image

Johnson and Gretzky have been gearing up for their big day for some time. Earlier this year, Gretzky jetted to St. Barths for her epic bachelorette bash .

This month, however, Johnson has been participating in numerous golf tournaments, including the 2022 Masters. Gretzky cheered him on at Augusta National, where the 2020 champion finished tied for 12th. He later competed in the RBC Heritage event.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Paulina Gretzky
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Vera Wang
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Instagram A#Paulinagretzky#Blackberry Farm#Instagram Stories
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kristin Chenoweth, Rosanna Arquette & More Stars Mourn Naomi Judd After Death At 76

Naomi Judd is being remembered by the country music industry after her death at the age of 76. Judd’s daughters Wynonna Judd — with whom she performed with musically as The Judds — and Ashley Judd confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Saturday, April 30. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read, released just a day before Naomi and Wynonna were set to be inducted into the Country Hall Of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Andy Cohen announces birth of second child

April 30 (UPI) -- Talk-show host Andy Cohen has announced the birth of his second child, a daughter he named Lucy Eve Cohen. "I'M A GIRL-DAD!!!!!" Cohen wrote on Twitter Friday night. "HERE'S LUCY!!!! Meet Lucy Eve Cohen!! My heart is bursting," he captioned a photo of him holding his...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy