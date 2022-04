In its ninth upgrade, Tezos says it has the on-chain governance operational POS model, and interoperability to lead in a Web3 world. When speaking to blockchain networks, it's sometimes useful to use a mental filter that separates real use-cases that are happening now from big-picture visions of world-changing functionality that is decidedly future tense. It's nice to talk to a project like Tezos, to whom the future is clearly now.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO