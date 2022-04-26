COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in children in the U.S.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the second consecutive week, new COVID-19 infection rates among children in the U.S. have increased.

This is according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA).

Last week, 37,000 additional child COVID-19 cases were reported, an increase of about 43% from two weeks ago.

The jump in infections follows weeks of steady declines and marks the first increase since January.

Nationally, pediatric hospital admissions from COVID-19 have also seen their first increase in three months — up by 5% in the last week, according to data from the CDC.

AAP and CHA report that only a small percentage of pediatric cases have resulted in hospitalization and death.

Even so, health experts stress that any uptick in severe illness among children is concerning.

The increases in pediatric COVID cases are renewing calls for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized under emergency use for all children over the age of 5 for nearly six months, tens of millions of children remain completely unvaccinated.

At this time, just under 26 million children, over the age of 5 — about half of those eligible — remain completely unvaccinated.

Overall, just 43.1% of eligible children have been fully vaccinated.

Many parents of young children have also been vocalizing their frustration over the delayed rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five.

Top Biden administration officials said those shots could be available as early as June.

