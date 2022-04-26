ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, TX

Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship by Nauti Water Racing Round 1 and 2

 4 days ago
This weekend is the long-awaited opening rounds for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship by Nauti Water Racing. We are excited to hang out with our Texas and Midwest racers once again. Rounds 1 and 2 this weekend in Somerville, Texas...

