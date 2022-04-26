Tigers Defeat Jets in Girls Softball

Toledo goaltender Billy Christopoulos and Cincinnati netminder Michael Houser are familiar foes who have elevated each other's games in the ECHL Central Division semifinals. Christopoulos and Houser have each earned two wins in the best-of-7 series. The Cyclones have grabbed a 3-2 lead in the series heading into Game 6 on Saturday night at the Huntington Center behind an outstanding performance by Houser in Game 5 in Cincinnati.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO