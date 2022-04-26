ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Grifton Shad Festival, oldest festival in Pitt County, returns Wednesday

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cQQt_0fKbHC9m00

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grifton Shad Festival, the oldest running festival in Pitt County, is back for 2022. The festival is now entering its 50th year.

Events begin Wednesday and last through Saturday.

Amusement rides, craft and artisan vendors, food vendors, live musical performances, a stunt team, helicopter rides, an art show, and of course the parade are just some of the fun being offered over the four-day festival. There is a little something for everyone.

Click here to see the full schedule.

Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC coming up soon

A free shuttle service will also be operating during the four days. Signs will mark the way. You can use the free shuttle to and from the activities.

The events are free to attend. Amusement rides are $15 wrist bands on Thursday. $20 wrist bands Friday and by ticket only on Saturday.

Click the above video to find out more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Carolina Strawberry Festival back for first time since COVID-19

WALLACE, N.C (WNCT) – The Carolina Strawberry Festival is back after COVID-19 sidelined it for the past two years. All the fun and festivities will take place in Wallace beginning Friday at 5 p.m. in the downtown area. It continues into Saturday. Starting on Friday, entertainment will include music from Liquid Pleasure along with Dinosaurs […]
WALLACE, NC
WNCT

Atlantic Beach hosts first International Food Festival on Saturday

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening Saturday is the first-ever Atlantic Beach International Food Festival. Founder Bearta Alchacar started the festival in Raleigh back in 2016, with the event bringing in more than 23,000 people to the streets of the downtown area. Now, she’s bringing that same festival to Atlantic Beach for the Crystal Coast […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

New Greenville community pool set to open in June

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The new community pool in Greenville is on track to open this June. Work began on the new facility at the Eppes Recreation Center last summer. The pool will replace the 50-year-old community pool at Guy Smith Park, which is now closed. The pool will feature...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Concert on the Common returns with first performance on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The first of five concerts as part of the Concert on the Common will be held this Thursday at Town Common in Greenville. Jim Quick and the Coastline Band headline Thursday’s event which will feature multiple food trucks and adult beverages served in the park. The concert begins at 6 p.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
City
Grifton, NC
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Society
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, held on $12.3 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Onslow County woman says, “It’s a dream” after $100,000 win

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Christina Montgomery of Jacksonville said she is still waiting for reality to sink in after a $20 scratch-off ticket won her a $100,000 prize. “I’m still thinking it’s a dream,” Montgomery said. Montgomery, a 27-year-old cashier, bought her lucky Premier Cash ticket...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shad#Art Show#Amusement Rides#Parade#The Grifton Shad Festival#Enc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Road closed in Bertie County for cross-line pipe replacement

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Bertie County may need to travel another route today. Brick Mill road in Bertie County near Aulander and Ahoskie will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. this morning. The closure comes as crews replace a cross-line pipe. The work is expected to be complete...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC parents hold prayer rally in opposition to after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro on Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial local after-school Satan club. Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control. About 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended knees to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

‘Take Back the Night’ Walk Thursday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Walking to spread awareness and offer support for those who are survivors of sexual assault is the theme for Thursday’s “Take Back the Night” walk in Jacksonville. Numbers show every 68 seconds an American becomes a victim of this crime. Those involved in the event say this is all about offering […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Counties across the state open up early voting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the kick-start to the voting season. Early voting is now underway for the 2022 primary as well as local elections. Not only does early voting mean you beat those lines on Election Day, but they also offer one-stop voting where you can register and vote all at once, as well […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy