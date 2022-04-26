WATCH: Richardson police officer helps ducks cross access road on US-75
RICHARDSON, Texas (KDAF) — Why did the duck cross the road? Who knows? What we do know is that they made it safely...cw33.com
RICHARDSON, Texas (KDAF) — Why did the duck cross the road? Who knows? What we do know is that they made it safely...cw33.com
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0