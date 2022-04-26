Chris Rock’s Mom Has Words For Will Smith Over Oscars’ Slap

Chris Rock’s mom has recently addressed the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap that had everyone talking for the past several weeks.

Chris Rock’s mom said, “[Will] started using obscenities. When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me.”

Rose Rock continued, “No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘What just happened?'”

She added, “I feel really bad that he never apologized. I mean his people wrote up a piece saying I apologize to Chris Rock, but you see something like that is personal, you reach out.”

Do you think Chris Rock or Kevin Hart is a better comedian?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email