Chris Rock’s Mom Has Words For Will Smith Over Oscars’ Slap

By WLNK Staff
 2 days ago

Source: ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ / Getty

Chris Rock’s mom has recently addressed the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap that had everyone talking for the past several weeks.

Chris Rock’s mom said, “[Will] started using obscenities. When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me.”

Rose Rock continued, “No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘What just happened?'”

She added, “I feel really bad that he never apologized. I mean his people wrote up a piece saying I apologize to Chris Rock, but you see something like that is personal, you reach out.”

Do you think Chris Rock or Kevin Hart is a better comedian?

