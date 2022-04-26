Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For April 26, 2022

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “ Daily Horrorscope ,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of April 26, 2022:

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Read your daily horrorscopes below

Aries : Remember, any call after 2 am from an ex should not be answered.

Taurus : Questioning a judge’s educational background before being sentenced should probably be avoided.

Gemini: Your man may be slow if he thought a thesaurus was a prehistoric animal.

Cancer : Stop bragging about what celebrity you almost cussed out.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Leo : Your man just applied for a job for the first time in 15 years and he thinks you should give him some.

Virgo : Your child just slept a mess out of you in public. You are not playing it out very well.

Libra : Your marriage may be in trouble. If your man is sending you brochures about open marriages. They got brochures?

Scorpio : You might be petty if you will not date any NFL player who’s still working off of his rookie contract. That’s not petty, that’s smart.

Sagittarius : Stop taking relationship advice from Jada Pinkett Smith. Okay, stop watching the red table talk for advice. Although I mean she got Will (Smith) yeah, I mean, you got that man wrapped around a finger. You know what? I take that back. Go ahead and watch it.

Capricorn : you tell people you’re “Young, Gifted, and Black.” Hey, one out of three isn’t bad actually.

Aquarius : If a little ole lady angrily walks up on a group of young black people get your cell phone out. It’s about to go down!

Pisces : Remember., never meet somebody who gets medical advice from Joe Rogan. He’s a podcaster. And yeah, so Dr. Oz… it’s a crapshoot anymore. I think we’re done.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :