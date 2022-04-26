ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For April 26, 2022

By The Russ Parr Show
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQ23M_0fKbG3pl00

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “ Daily Horrorscope ,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of April 26, 2022:

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Read your daily horrorscopes below

Aries : Remember, any call after 2 am from an ex should not be answered.

Taurus : Questioning a judge’s educational background before being sentenced should probably be avoided.

Gemini: Your man may be slow if he thought a thesaurus was a prehistoric animal.

Cancer : Stop bragging about what celebrity you almost cussed out.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Leo : Your man just applied for a job for the first time in 15 years and he thinks you should give him some.

Virgo : Your child just slept a mess out of you in public. You are not playing it out very well.

Libra : Your marriage may be in trouble. If your man is sending you brochures about open marriages. They got brochures?

Scorpio : You might be petty if you will not date any NFL player who’s still working off of his rookie contract. That’s not petty, that’s smart.

Sagittarius : Stop taking relationship advice from Jada Pinkett Smith. Okay, stop watching the red table talk for advice. Although I mean she got Will (Smith) yeah, I mean, you got that man wrapped around a finger. You know what? I take that back. Go ahead and watch it.

Capricorn : you tell people you’re “Young, Gifted, and Black.” Hey, one out of three isn’t bad actually.

Aquarius : If a little ole lady angrily walks up on a group of young black people get your cell phone out. It’s about to go down!

Pisces : Remember., never meet somebody who gets medical advice from Joe Rogan. He’s a podcaster. And yeah, so Dr. Oz… it’s a crapshoot anymore. I think we’re done.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

Comments / 0

Related
Cassius

Thandiwe Newton Allegedly “Going Into Rehab” Amid Divorce & Movie Exit

Reports have surfaced claiming that Thandiwe Newton is "going into rehab" after an abrupt exit from filming "Magic Mike's Last Dance" in London, England with sources claiming an argument with co-star Channing Tatum led to her being fired. There are also claims of her emotional state being a source of concern given her apparent decision to divorce Ol Parker, her husband.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Plans To Start A Career In Music

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish is making less of a career move and more of a career pivot. The Grammy-winning comedian is working on her forthcoming musical endeavor that consists of using her original music in film and television projects. TMZ caught up with the Girls Trip actress in a recording studio where she explained, “It’s a series of songs. Some people want it to be an album. Some people want maybe a mixtape, but me, personally, what I would like is to put them in a series of movies and TV shows, so there is a residual...
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Clarifies Ben Affleck Raya Comments After Actor Speaks Out — See What She Said!

Emma Hernan is now setting the record straight on the messages she allegedly received from Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya after the actor insisted he hadn't been on the celeb dating app for years. "It was not recent," the Selling Sunset star, 30, clarified to E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, April 25, after teasing that Affleck reached out to her on Friday's episode of the hit Netflix series. "This was 2019. Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing. … [It] blew up out of proportion," according to Us Weekly.The blonde babe's rep also doubled down on Hernan's timeline...
CELEBRITIES
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy