ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County man rescues Kewaunee County woman from burning vehicle after crash into barn

By Brandon Reid, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Csub4_0fKbG2x200

TWO CREEKS - A 21-year-old Kewaunee County woman was pulled from her burning vehicle by a 41-year-old Manitowoc County man after an early morning crash on State 42 Tuesday.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it is investigating the crash, which occurred on State 42 north of Irish Road in the township of Two Creeks.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary information shows the woman was traveling north on State 42 when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch, where it hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle then crashed into a barn and started on fire.

Shortly after hearing the crash, the Manitowoc County man ran toward the crash, unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt and removed the driver from the vehicle.

“Thanks to this selfless act and willingness to intervene, this man’s actions prevented further injury from occurring,” the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames, and the barn that had also caught on fire.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was later charged with first offense operating while intoxicated.

More: ARP spending, highway resurfacing among priorities as Bob Ziegelbauer begins fifth term as Manitowoc County executive

More: Heart-A-Rama returns for 50th year. The Two Rivers variety show was 'Charlie Berens before Charlie Berens was born.'

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc County man rescues Kewaunee County woman from burning vehicle after crash into barn

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Person found dead in Waupaca County house fire

TOWN OF HARRISON (WLUK) – A person died in an early morning house fire in Waupaca County. Just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, crews received report of a residential home that was fully engulfed in flames on County Highway P in the town of Harrison. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Crews respond to Waushara County barn fire

(WLUK) -- Crews were called to a barn fire in Waushara County Tuesday. It happened at County Highway HH and County Road I near Fremont. It is not known if any animals or equipment were inside the barn at the time of the fire.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitowoc County, WI
Accidents
Kewaunee County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Kewaunee County, WI
KIMT

UPDATE: Juvenile suspect arrested for allegedly killing Wisconsin 10-year-old has bond set at $1M

The person suspected of killing Lily Peters had his cash bond set at $1 million in Chippewa County Court Wednesday. The State asked for the $1 million cash bond, and said the juvenile, identified as "C.P-B" intended to rape and kill Peters "from the get-go." The suspect's attorney asked for a $100,000 cash bond, saying that the 14-year-old 8th grader is "not a flight risk."
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Police and Fire Commission continues silence in girl’s death

Details remain murky about a Wausau Police and Fire Commission inquiry into the investigation of a 7-year-old girl’s death. At the group’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Wausau Police Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes provided a very brief “update” on the investigation. “The investigation is on schedule to be completed within the time-frame that was initially provided,” Barnes told the members of the commission.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bald eagle fatally shot; Wisconsin DNR seeks to identify shooter

FREDONIA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public's help to identify the person responsible for fatally shooting a bald eagle. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, DNR wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle found along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.
FREDONIA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Reid
WausauPilot

Sentencing reset for Wausau man accused of trying to kill woman in high-speed crash

Sentencing for the 27-year-old Wausau man accused of trying to kill a woman during a high speed crash was rescheduled Tuesday and will now be held in June. Manuel Hoffman initially faced charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and by use of force, battery, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, and bail jumping in connection with the Dec. 14, 2019 crash. The charges were filed Feb. 5, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

Crews Recover Body Of 2nd Man Thrown From Boat On Big Marine Lake

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a second man was recovered around 4 p.m. Saturday from Big Marine Lake. The man was on a boat with another man lake Friday when they lost control and were thrown into the cold water. While bystanders tried to save them, they were unsuccessful. The names of the two men have yet to be released. SCANDIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Crews recovered a man’s body and are still working to find another’s after a boat capsized Friday afternoon on a popular central Minnesota lake. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Gannett#Traffic Accident#State
WBAY Green Bay

Man dies after shots fired in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired at the intersection of Western Ave. and Perkins Ave. A person was reported down in the street. At 5:05 a.m., officers found a 34-year-old man with severe injuries. He was unable to be revived after lifesaving measures were attempted. The man was declared dead at the scene.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano County chase ends with two arrests and heroin

TOWN OF WAUKECHON (WLUK) -- Two people were arrested after allegedly throwing heroin out of the vehicle window during a high speed chase in Shawano County. Deputies say they tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 29 near Highway K in the town of Waukechon Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. The...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
NottinghamMD.com

Two-alarm house fire reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at just after 5:30 p.m. in the unit block of Ketch Cay Court in Bowley’s Quarter’s (21220). A second alarm has been sounded as three rowhomes are reportedly on fire. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should … Continue reading "Two-alarm house fire reported in Middle River" The post Two-alarm house fire reported in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for April 20, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac business evacuated due to fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to The Press Box Tavern for a report of smoke coming out from the walls Wednesday at 7:13 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoking coming from an outside wall on the front of the building, located at 251 Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Herald Times Reporter

Herald Times Reporter

492
Followers
223
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Manitowoc area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at htrnews.com

 http://htrnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy