Manitowoc County man rescues Kewaunee County woman from burning vehicle after crash into barn

TWO CREEKS - A 21-year-old Kewaunee County woman was pulled from her burning vehicle by a 41-year-old Manitowoc County man after an early morning crash on State 42 Tuesday.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it is investigating the crash, which occurred on State 42 north of Irish Road in the township of Two Creeks.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary information shows the woman was traveling north on State 42 when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch, where it hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle then crashed into a barn and started on fire.

Shortly after hearing the crash, the Manitowoc County man ran toward the crash, unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt and removed the driver from the vehicle.

“Thanks to this selfless act and willingness to intervene, this man’s actions prevented further injury from occurring,” the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames, and the barn that had also caught on fire.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was later charged with first offense operating while intoxicated.

