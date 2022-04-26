ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The B-52s to launch a US farewell tour this summer

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjE3O_0fKbFqWY00

NEW YORK (AP) — The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast.

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out,” said Fred Schneider, co-founder and singer for the Athens, Georgia-based band, in a statement.

The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

Their North American farewell tour will visit 10 cities across the U.S., kicking off Aug. 22 in Seattle and ending Nov. 11 in Atlanta. Stops include Boston, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C. Supporting the band will be The Tubes or KC & The Sunshine Band.

Tickets are available at The B-52s.com.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic,” said co-founder Kate Pierson in a statement.

While the band may be saying goodbye from the road, the members are the subject of a documentary to be released in 2023 directed by Craig Johnson and produced by Fred Armisen.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Sam Fender announces North American headline tour

Sam Fender has shared dates for an upcoming North American headline tour, which is set to kick off this July in Toronto. The new round of shows comes after the announcement that Fender will be supporting select dates of Florence + The Machine’s US tour, including a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 16.
MUSIC
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
New York State
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Boston, GA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mike Campbell Reunites With Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch For First Tour in 30 Years

Click here to read the full article. When Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs take the stage Saturday evening at the Fox Theater in Boulder, Colorado, they’ll be joined by original Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch. He’s going to stay on the road with them through late June, marking the first time they’ve toured together since the Into The Great Wide Open run in 1992. “[He is] an old friend who I love dearly,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “We’ve had the best time reconnecting and we can’t wait to get out there and play music together again.” ...
BOULDER, CO
Pitchfork

Lil Nas X Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Lil Nas X is going on tour in support of his debut album Montero. The North American leg of the Long Live Montero Tour takes place in September and October. The musician will then play shows in Europe and the United Kingdom in November. Find Lil Nas X’s tour dates, as well as a trailer for the tour, below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Pierson
Person
Mark Kennedy
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Fred Schneider
Cleveland.com

Stagecoach Festival tops this weeks online concerts

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
MUSIC
The Lantern

Concert review: Aly & AJ captured summer on ‘A Touch of the Beat Tour’

Singing-songwriting duo Aly & AJ performed at Newport Music Hall Tuesday as a part of their “A Touch of the Beat Tour.” Credit: Lucy Lawler | Lantern Reporter. Perfectly paradoxical, those who took a break from final exam preparation to see Aly & AJ in concert Tuesday were rewarded with an experience as soothing as aromatherapy and as energizing as caffeine.
Elite Daily

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Are Heading On Their First World Tour

MOA, get ready to see TXT in concert soon. On April 25, the group announced they’re embarking on their first-ever world tour. The Act: Love Sick tour will kick off this summer with two back-to-back concerts in Korea before TXT flies to the United States for a number of performances. Their stateside concerts will mark TXT’s first time performing for fans in the U.S. in three years.
MUSIC
NME

Dreamcatcher announce North American dates for upcoming world tour

Dreamcatcher have officially announced the North American stops for their upcoming ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour. Earlier today (April 28), the K-pop girl group released a poster containing details for their upcoming world tour, which is set to begin with its North American leg. Kicking off in New York in late June this year, Dreamcatcher will bring the ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour to six other US states before concluding in Los Angeles the following month.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#North American#The Tubes Or#Kc The Sunshine Band
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
NME

Wolf Parade to play ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full with reunited classic line-up

Wolf Parade have announced a series of shows where they will play their 2005 debut ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full – with the same line-up that recorded it. The tour, announced earlier this week (April 26), will see the return of keyboardist Hadji Bakara to the band for the first time in 14 years. Bakara left the group in 2008, shortly after the release of their second album ‘At Mount Zoomer’, to pursue an academic career. It’s the second line-up change in as many years for the band, who saw the departure of multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro last year.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cass McCombs – “Belong To Heaven”

Cass McCombs has always come off as a chill dude who writes chill songs, but he also likes to move in mystery. In the three years since he released Tip Of The Sphere, his last album, McCombs has been on a collaborative tear, working with people like Tinariwen, Wynonna Judd, Steve Gunn, and Tomberlin. Right now, McCombs is gearing up for a short run of West Coast dates, and he’s just released a new solo single, his first in a while. But even though McCombs is putting out the new song “Belong To Heaven” under his own name, it’s also a bit of a collaboration.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Lollapalooza announces daily lineup; single-day tickets now on sale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza has unveiled the daily lineup for the four-day summer music festival in Grant Park.Single-day, two-day, and three-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.Four-day tickets are already on sale.The lineup includes Thursday headliners Metallica and Lil Baby, Friday headliners Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly, Saturday headliners J. Cole and Kygo, and Sunday headliners Green Day and Doja Cat.The full lineup includes more than 170 performers on eight stages.Thursday (July 28): Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu and Chicago's own 100 Gecs, as well as Still Woozy, Ashnikko, Black Coffee, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, and many more.Friday (July 29): Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Liquid Stranger, CloZee, Royal Blood, Cordae, Bob Moses, and others.Saturday (July 30): J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Wallows, YG, BLXST, Duke Dumont, Willow, Chelsea Cutler, Coin, Fletcher, Sidepiece, and more.Sunday (July 31): Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Polo & Pan, Måneskin, Local Natives, The Marías, John Summit, and others.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Stereogum

Krautrock Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead At 74

Klaus Schulze, a leading creative force in the realm of German psychedelia known loosely as krautrock or kosmische, has died. Schulze’s son announced his death via a Facebook message. Translated from German, the message begins, “In deepest sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden.”
MUSIC
papermag.com

Alex Porat Isn't Coming to Your 'Pity Party'

Toronto singer-songwriter Alex Porat has had it up to here with fuckboys and their bullshit excuses, and she's not putting up with the "Pity Party" any more. Fresh off the release of her mini album, mini sick world, Porat returns with her latest track, "Pity Party." Full of soaring guitars, towering synths and harmonies reminiscent of contemporaries like Lorde or Olivia Rodrigo, "Pity Party" sees Porat grappling with internal turmoil and overcoming recent heartbreak.
MUSIC
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy