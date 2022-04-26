People With Surprising Salaries Are Sharing Exactly How Much They Make, And Wow, Who Woulda Known?
Recently, I've been writing posts about people sharing their exact salaries. People on Reddit and in our BuzzFeed Community have been super open and shared what they make — and honestly, a lot have surprised me.
Here are some salaries that took me by surprise:
1. "Spa Coordinator: I make around $35,000/year."
2. "Advertising Creative Director for a large corporation: I make $450,000."
3. "Phlebotomist: In my first year, I made $21/hr."
4. "Travel RN: I make $250,000/year. I refuse to go back to making shit for saving lives, so once the money is gone, I'm out."
5. "Journeyman High-Voltage Lineman: My base is $130,000. After overtime, I average about $300,000/year."
6. "Authorized Retail Salesperson at Verizon: I make $80,000."
7. "Real Estate Agent in Wyoming: I make $600,000/year, but no benefits."
8. "Music Teacher in Massachusetts: I make $99,000/year, including stipends for after school groups and learning sessions."
9. "Manager of a Licensed Residential Facility that serves as a crisis stabilization unit for children: I make $57,250/year."
10. "HIV Prevention Specialist: I make about $34,000/year. I was going to go to school but I’m happy where I’m at."
11. "Dog Walker. I make around $50,000/year. I love my clients and the exercise. I walk 6+ miles every day, and I work 6 hours a week. The value of having a balanced work and personal life…priceless."
12. "Court interpreters in Illinois: I make around $100/hour with a 4-hour minimum for getting called in for a case where translation is needed. They also pay very well for translation of documents for court."
