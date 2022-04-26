ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People With Surprising Salaries Are Sharing Exactly How Much They Make, And Wow, Who Woulda Known?

By Ryan Schocket
 4 days ago

Recently, I've been writing posts about people sharing their exact salaries. People on Reddit and in our BuzzFeed Community have been super open and shared what they make — and honestly, a lot have surprised me.

Luza Studios / Getty Images

Here are some salaries that took me by surprise:

1. "Spa Coordinator: I make around $35,000/year."

jamieatsworld

2. "Advertising Creative Director for a large corporation: I make $450,000."

pnwsea6363

3. "Phlebotomist: In my first year, I made $21/hr."

collins2641

4. "Travel RN: I make $250,000/year. I refuse to go back to making shit for saving lives, so once the money is gone, I'm out."

krystalw4fe00ea7c

Solstock / Getty Images

5. "Journeyman High-Voltage Lineman: My base is $130,000. After overtime, I average about $300,000/year."

crowbar1984

6. "Authorized Retail Salesperson at Verizon: I make $80,000."

geoffb4

7. "Real Estate Agent in Wyoming: I make $600,000/year, but no benefits."

jamesbowers

8. "Music Teacher in Massachusetts: I make $99,000/year, including stipends for after school groups and learning sessions."

williamgreely

Photoalto / Getty Images/PhotoAlto

9. "Manager of a Licensed Residential Facility that serves as a crisis stabilization unit for children: I make $57,250/year."

avidbuzzfeedreader

10. "HIV Prevention Specialist: I make about $34,000/year. I was going to go to school but I’m happy where I’m at."

kelligraceh

11. "Dog Walker. I make around $50,000/year. I love my clients and the exercise. I walk 6+ miles every day, and I work 6 hours a week. The value of having a balanced work and personal life…priceless."

lipaulp66

Photography By Braden Summers / Getty Images

12. "Court interpreters in Illinois: I make around $100/hour with a 4-hour minimum for getting called in for a case where translation is needed. They also pay very well for translation of documents for court."

kevind82

13. "School lunch lady (6+ years) in Kansas: I barely made just over $12,000 last year. The worst part? Finding out that the starting pay for new hires this year is 45¢ less/hr than what I’m currently making. Kind of a slap in the face if you ask me."

robinwacker76

Sdi Productions / Getty Images

14. "Supervisor at a Walmart Distribution Center: I make $85,000/year. My annual bonus is around $10,000-$12,000, and I work 4 days per week."

frankfarias1127

15. "Voiceover artist: I generated $363,000 in revenue this past year."

joshuaalexandervoiceactor

16. "Major Airline Aircraft Technician: I make $120,000/year as a bay pay, and $274,000 with overtime, road-trips, and charters."

aircrafttech

So, now it's your turn (if you feel comfortable)! Let me know your job title and how much you make in the comments below. Again, if you feel comfortable!

