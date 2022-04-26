ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Let Scottie Scheffler take your game to the next level

By Scottie Scheffler
Golf Digest
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve only ever wanted one job: to play on the PGA Tour. I wanted to have all the Pro V1s I could hit on the practice range, to play all those amazing courses week in and week out and to have the big staff bag with my name on it. Everything...

The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision: Golf Fans React

Phil Mickelson has requested a release from the PGA Tour to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational event this June. Via Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest, Mickelson’s agent, Steve Loy, released a statement confirming his request ahead of the June 9-11 event in London. Mickelson is also set to defend last year’s PGA Championship and compete in the U.S. Open.
GOLF
Financial World

John Daly: 'Saudi and PGA tours should...'

The PGA Tour and the start-up Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational have been the main topic for several days. LIV Golf Invitational is set to begin in June. John Daly, the 55-year-old fan favorite believes that they need to work together and that only by working together can they end this ‘conflict’.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: John Daly’s Tiger Woods Story Is Going Viral

If you want to beat Tiger Woods at golf, just chug a bottle of Crown Royal and then go play 18 holes. That’s what John Daly did in the early 2000s, anyway. Daly beat Woods in the Target World Challenge early in the 21st century. Before his match, Daly got some drinks in.
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Defends Phil Mickelson: Golf World Reacts

Phil Mickelson has dealt with a lot of heat the past few months due to his controversial comments about the Saudi Arabian government. Earlier this week, he received even more criticism because his management confirmed that he applied to compete in the first event of the Saudi-funded golf series. While...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reportedly Makes Decision On PGA Championship

Tiger Woods looks set to play in another major golf tournament. Woods is reportedly on the released preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship, which is set to begin next month. It still may come down to how he’s feeling, but for right now, he’s in the tournament.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

Even with only one good hand, Bryson DeChambeau still hits absolute bombs

It's been a nightmare 2022 thus far for Bryson DeChambeau, who recently underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. An injury that he says was aggravated earlier this year during a ping-pong match. Yep, a ping-pong match. And just like that, future Ryder Cup captains have another difficult decision on their hands over whether to allow that activity in the team room.
NFL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Plans Scouting Trip: Golf World Reacts

Just a few weeks after mounting an incredible competitive golf comeback at the 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods is reportedly eyeing another return next month. According to reports from TWLegion, Tiger is planning to scout Southern Hills Country Club — home of the 2022 PGA Championship — ahead of his charity event, Tiger Jam, in Las Vegas this weekend.
GOLF
InsideHook

How PXG Perfected Golf Clubs — and Made the Game More Fun

As the old golf adage goes: it’s the good shots that keep you coming back. Stripe a monster drive, knock a wedge to a few inches of the pin or hook a ball out from the trees and onto the green — forget scorecards, these are the ineffable memories that make golf one of the most fun and addicting games around.
GOLF
Golf Digest

George Kittle built a golf course in his backyard one day after watching the Masters

George Kittle may spend his autumns in the Bay Area, stiff arming fools straight through the San Andreas Fault, but he calls Nashville home. There he owns 75 acres, a positivity-centric workout facility called The Barn, and restorative nature in every direction. Perhaps the coolest feature of his fortress of solitude, however, was revealed on an episode of 'I Am Athlete' on Monday, where the 49ers tight end shed some light on his DIY backyard golf course.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Phil Mickelson requests release from PGA Tour for first LIV Golf event in June

Phil Mickelson has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in June.The six-time major winner has also registered for May’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills – where he will be the defending champion –  and the US Open at Brookline, which takes place the week after the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club outside London.Mickelson has been taking a break from golf since the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, three cases at the Hall of Fame

Tiger’s memorabilia display at the World Golf Hall of Fame is huge. According to a Twittter post, the other inductees have one case, but Tiger Woods has three. He is among the most successful sportsmen ever, as well as one of the richest in the world. When it comes...
GOLF
The Independent

Collin Morikawa puts majors before money as Saudi-backed breakaway gains pace

Open champion Collin Morikawa insists winning major titles will always matter more than money as a series of new Saudi-backed events gains momentum.Phil Mickelson’s agent revealed on Monday that the six-time major winner has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in June.Mickelson has been taking a break from golf since the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the rival tournaments spearheaded by Greg Norman, which boast a prize fund of $25million.The 51-year-old accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and acting like a “dictatorship”, while also...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Shopping for golf equipment doesn't have to be painful

Kim Fogel shot 85 for nine holes in her first official round, not including 40 swings that missed the ball. In the 18 years since, she has gotten her game down to a 7.8 Handicap Index and is on her fourth set of clubs. Her progress in the game mirrors her progress in how she has selected her clubs. All those whiffed shots ago, she purchased a packaged set labeled “Ladies.” Now she’s on her second set of custom-fit irons with a men’s senior-flex shaft.
GOLF
GolfWRX

TaylorMade Stealth irons vs P790 – GolfWRXers discuss

“I haven’t had a chance to hit the Stealth irons yet, and I didn’t think I’d want to, but the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. I’m currently gaming the P790s. They are great irons for what they are, and they offer great performance for the package, but I’m curious how the Stealth irons compare. Is there enough to separate the two…
GOLF
Golf Digest

Southern Hills, site of the 2022 PGA Championship, will play nothing like the tree-lined brute of the past

Southern Hills Country Club in the oil-rich territory of northeast Oklahoma is the setting for one of major-championship golf ’s most memorable opening tee shots. For close to 90 years players have been launching drives toward the distant Tulsa skyline off the property’s highest point, attempting to gauge the coordinates of the fairway below as their tee shots fall to Earth. Over the decades those calculations have intensified as trees have matured, others were planted, and the fairway lines gradually shrank. Missing the landing zone meant entanglement in the uncompromising Bermuda rough that swelled seasonally in proportion to the rising heat index, and instead of being one of the round’s most anticipated moments, the first drive became a cautionary tale that set expectations for a tough day of mandatory fairway finding.
TULSA, OK

