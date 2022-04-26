University of Iowa Police investigating robbery, suspect sought

Waterloo, IA – According to the police officials the robbery occurred on Tuesday. It happened at the Dollar General Store located at 1650 Idaho Street. Waterloo Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery. The responding officers discovered that the suspect approached the cashier and brazenly brandished...
Cedar Rapids police are investigating another fatal shooting, this one occurring overnight Monday. According to a release from the Department, at approximately 3:13 am, the Joint Communications Agency received a Call for Service in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive SW regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A growing trend is becoming disturbingly normal for police. “It’s scary but it is nothing new. We’ve been hearing that over time across the nation people are lacing heroin and other narcotics with fentanyl,” said Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Paul Parizek. The lengths police say that Waukee couple Jake Stratton […]
California investigators have identified a victim of the West Coast’s notorious "Happy Face Killer" nearly 30 years after her body was discovered near a highway in 1993, officials recently announced. Investigators from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office used genealogy to identify Patricia "Patsy" Skiple as the victim dubbed...
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
According to a report from FOX9 Minneapolis Police responded to a 911 call regarding a postal worker that had been assaulted. The perpetrator, 29-year-old Justicss Lacole Smith of Minneapolis allegedly attacked a United States Postal Worker with a box cutter while he was out on his route delivering mail. When...
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
(Des Moines, IA) – A couple from Waukee has been arrested and charged with child endangerment in Des Moines. KCCI/TV reports that Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were found unconscious inside a car by Des Moines police on Easter morning, and that Ballinger was slumped over her three-month-old baby and at risk of suffocating the child. According to court documents, a bag of fentanyl was found next to the child, and police say Stratton admitted to using the drug, along with Xanax, before driving. Police also believe the car hit something before coming to a halt.
Cedar Rapids, IA- A Burlington man who distributed over 79 pounds of methamphetamine was Sentenced Monday to over 10 years in prison. 44-year-old Corey Lowrey of Burlington was given the sentence after a September 15, 2021, guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Information disclosed...
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in Johnston. According to court documents, 27-year-old Makaylah Sharp and her three children were at the indoor swimming pool when her six-year-old was unable to stay above the water and lost consciousness.
