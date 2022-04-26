ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old killed in shooting in Scranton shot by uncle during dispute with neighbor

By Braley Dodson, Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have released the name of an 11-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Scranton.

Zion Burgess was killed at his home Sunday on South Glendale School Road, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He was taken to a hospital after being shot, and later died. His body will be autopsied Thursday morning.

Crandell Corodell Burgess, 27, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, while Montarrio Leverne Graham, 35, has been charged with stalking, trepassing/entering premises after warning to leave and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Glendale Road in Scranton after Graham allegedly came onto a neighbor’s property with a firearm following an argument with Burgess and refused to leave after several warnings.

Burgess then tried to shoot Graham but hit the 11-year-old instead, deputies said.

Influx of weekend violence in Florence pushes region past 100 shootings in 2022

Burgess was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond in court Tuesday afternoon and was still being held in the Florence County Detention Center as of 1:30 p.m., according to online jail records. Graham was given a $20,000 cash or surety bond and will be under electronic monitoring and house arrest. He had been held on a $5,000 bond related to his arrest on a theft charge earlier in April.

According to information presented at the bond hearing, the shooting happened after Crandell Burgess went back inside his house because he saw Graham approaching with a long gun. Burgess’ nephew, 11-year-old Zion Burgess, then walked in after Crandell Burgess was inside with his gun, and he shot him thinking it was Graham walking through the door.

Also during the hearing, Burgess’ attorney said she wants the voluntary manslaughter reduced to involuntary manslaughter because she thinks it was a mistake in the filing.

Zion Burgess’ mom and grandmother attended the hearing and asked for bond for Crandell Burgess.

Graham was also jailed in February on multiple drug and theft charges but posted bond and was released after six days in jail, jail records show.

Zion Burgess’ death was part of a slew of violence in the Florence County area over the weekend. Out of eight shootings on Saturday and Sunday in News13’s viewing area, three were within the Florence Police Department’s jurisdiction, and one was handled by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

