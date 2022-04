GOLF CAN BE INTIMIDATING WHEN YOU FIRST START to play or return to the game after a long layoff. It can feel like you need a lot of practice to be somewhat decent. Truth is, it doesn’t have to take that much work. I’m going to help you speed up the learning process so you can hit good shots and have fun on the course right away. How? I’m going to break down the golf swing into movements you already know and show you how to incorporate them when you play. It’s like tapping into hours and hours of practice you’ve already banked—it’s your cheat code. Ready for the speed version of learning the golf swing? Let’s go!

