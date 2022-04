Two miles east of downtown Atlanta is the city’s first planned residential suburb, Inman Park. Krog Street Market, Little Five Points, Variety Playhouse and Revolution Donuts are just a few of Atlanta’s treasures in this eclectic neighborhood. After two years of cancellation, the 50th Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes is back with a weekend of music, artists, markets and entertainment. It’s the Southeast’s largest street art festival. Karen Heim organizes the Inman Park Festival Parade, and she joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with Susan Clifton, creator of the Big Mask Project featured in the parade each year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO