ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Experience Bird Banding at Audubon

By Jamestown Gazette
jamestowngazette.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday mornings from April 30 through May 21, you are invited to join ornithologists on the west side of Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) to observe them banding birds. Bird banding is an established technique used to discover details about the behaviors of birds. You can drop in...

jamestowngazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary 1922: nesting time for squirrels

Two baby squirrels, the jolliest little creatures imaginable, prettier far than the fox and pine marten cubs which we have seen occasionally at a farmstead in the fell dales, were running on the ground in a little wooded ghyll a few hundred yards up on the mountain-side. They were infantile in their movements and were not difficult to catch. The drey in which they were born was in the fork of a holly tree 15 feet up from the beck bottom. That the parents should have chosen this place for the cage when they had so many better nesting sites to select from in the fir trees nearby seems somewhat singular. It may be that, like the rooks, they feared a further destruction of plantations in the locality.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Jamestown, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beware Of These 13 Biting And Stinging Insects In New York State [Photos]

It's starting to feel more like spring and summer is not too far off here in New York State. That means we'll be spending more time outdoors. While I love the concerts, water activities, cookouts, and warm-weather fun, the one thing I hate is the bug bites and stings. There's nothing worse than enjoying a great day outside, only to realize later that night that you were a buffet for mosquitos. And for God's Sake, bee stings hurt like hell. A few years I got stung and hadn't been stung since childhood. It has been so long that I forgot how bad it hurt.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Nature Photography#Banding#Article Contributed
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Garden Pest Control

Garden pests come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny mites to mighty elk. They can fly, burrow, crawl, climb and jump their way into your garden. How do you keep them all out?. First, keep in mind that most insects and other wildlife in your garden are not pests. A healthy garden should be full of bugs and other critters.
ANIMALS
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Why I’m Killing My Lawn and Turning My Yard Into Wildlife Habitat

While I was lost in the peaceful hum of my John Deere tractor, mowing neat lines through my lawn, I had a revelation. Or, maybe, call it an existential crisis. I, just like most other hunters, consider myself a conservationist. I write lawmakers on conservation legislation, I pick up trash from public lands and I buy hunting licenses in multiple states, happily knowing that my money is going toward wildlife habitat. However, I have a glaring contradiction in my identity as a conservationist—my own front yard.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
94.9 KYSS FM

Shorebirds Visit Bitterroot Valley, Wildflowers Are Sprouting

Only one new bird species was added to the Bitterroot Valley list by Ebird this past week. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said the cold temperatures are holding back some usual spring activities. However, we're only five species behind last year's bird varieties. At the Lee Metcalf National...
ANIMALS
96.1 The Breeze

The 10 Best Camping Sites Near Western New York

The burst of summer-like temperatures over the last few days was a sure-fire reminder that summer, and camping season, are on the way in Western New York. If you are into camping, you no doubt know of the bigger-name places like Letchworth State Park, Allegheny State Park, or a less nature-like experience at Six FLags Darien Lake Campground.
WNEP-TV 16

Animal park in Wayne County gearing up for 2022 season

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — If you’re “born to be wild” this weekend, an animal park near Lake Ariel is gearing up to welcome guests for the new 2022 season. As the weather warms up, many area attractions are making preparations to open for the season. That...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Hudson Valley Post

Yet Another Nasty Invasive Species Spotted in the Hudson Valley

As we get further into the warmer months, more and more species will begin to emerge from the depths below. Some residents native to the area may jokingly think invasive species mean more people moving here from other parts of the country. But in this case, we're talking about a rather nasty looking worm that experts are once again urging homeowners to destroy on sight. According to scientists, these things will even secrete neurotoxins that can irritate your skin.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy