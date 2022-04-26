The B-52s to launch a US farewell tour this summer
By Associated Press
WABE
4 days ago
The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast. “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for...
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has announced dates for the North American leg of her “Special Tour” in support of her upcoming fourth studio album Special.
The flute-wielding rapper and singer will kick off the 25-date trek Sept. 23 at Sunrise, Florida’s FLA Live Arena. The run, which will feature special guest Latto as its opening act, will continue through Nov. 18 when it wraps at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.
General on-sale for The Special Tour begins Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Last weekend, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live,...
Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
Pink Floyd's In the Flesh Tour should be remembered for musical reasons: After all, it's the only time they performed a full version of 1977's Animals, their hard-hitting and political rock opus. Instead, it's famous for everything else: the inflatable pigs, the sheer size of the gigs and, most notably, the artist/fan disconnect that inspired their classic follow-up concept album.
Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
In a surprise to no one, Kimmel devoted much of his opening monologue on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to roasting Marjorie Taylor Greene after the far-right congresswoman testified last week in a Georgia court about her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kimmel — who was...
Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell had some fun in the sun, when they went for a casual hike in Los Angeles on Thursday April 21. The 79-year-old singer carried a big walking stick while he and Nancy, 62, went to stroll through nature, alongside their dog. The hike came just days after Paul and Nancy were seen out to dinner with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, 81, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Melanie Martinez is turning 27 years old today! See what the pop singer-songwriter has been up to for the past few months!. Born Melanie Adele Martinez, Melanie was a Queens, New York native. On Apr. 28, 1995, she was born to Mery and Jose Martinez, Dominican and Puerto Rican descents,...
Weird Al burst onto the scene in the late 70s and truly cemented himself into pop culture legend status back in the early 80s. In 1981, Weird Al released Another One Rides the Bus EP with the title track a parody of the iconic "Another One Bites The Dust" by Queen.
Klaus Schulze, a leading creative force in the realm of German psychedelia known loosely as krautrock or kosmische, has died. Schulze’s son announced his death via a Facebook message. Translated from German, the message begins, “In deepest sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden.”
Oakland Cemetery is shining a light on some of the untold stories of the residents. After postponements due to the pandemic, their after-dark art experience “llumine” is back after a two-year hiatus. This year’s event focuses on the recently restored African-American Burial Grounds and the 1908 Women’s Comfort Station. The African-American Burial Grounds has been undergoing restoration by the Historic Oakland Foundation since 2017. Now that the grounds are restored to pristine conditions, this year’s “Illumine” is bringing some of those new sections and stories to light. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans took a trip to Oakland Cemetery to speak with the team behind “Illumine” 2022.
Two miles east of downtown Atlanta is the city’s first planned residential suburb, Inman Park. Krog Street Market, Little Five Points, Variety Playhouse and Revolution Donuts are just a few of Atlanta’s treasures in this eclectic neighborhood. After two years of cancellation, the 50th Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes is back with a weekend of music, artists, markets and entertainment. It’s the Southeast’s largest street art festival. Karen Heim organizes the Inman Park Festival Parade, and she joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with Susan Clifton, creator of the Big Mask Project featured in the parade each year.
At the Gates have announced a set of August tour dates in the U.S. and Canada where they will perform their historic Slaughter of the Soul album in its entirety. Joining them on all but one of the stops will be 21st century thrash icons Municipal Waste with additional support from Thrown Into Exile and Enforced on select dates.
May Day, celebrated by workers across the globe as International Labor Day, falls on May 1. But you’d be forgiven if that’s news to you. While the day traces its origins to an American laborers’ fight for a shorter work day, the U.S. does not officially recognize International Labor Day.
This week, Sony announced that Bad Bunny will soon be a Marvel superhero, Dolly Parton told NPR she’d “accept gracefully” if inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and “Ozark” ended (but we won’t spoil it for you). Here’s what NPR’s Pop...
“Andrew is one of the elite dap dancers in America,” said Koplan. “He came up as one of the young dancers in Savion Glover’s crew and trained with that through his teen years. And during that era, it meant that … he was also getting input from many of the great and legendary figures in tap dance, including Gregory Hines and Jimmy Slide. And what this means for Andrew, in a craft where legacy is very important, is that Andrew can trace his lineage all the way back to the origins of tap dance.”
In the play “Seminar,” a group of aspiring writers has their work and lives ripped apart during a 10-week writing course. Tony Award-nominated actor Alan Rickman returned to Broadway to perform in the world premiere in 2011. Now, Atlanta’s longest-running professional theater, the Academy Theatre in Hapeville, is presenting a production of “Seminar.” The show opens on April 29 and runs through May 8. Director Robert Drake and actor Casey Cudmore joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about “Seminar” and its darkly comic clash of fragile personalities.
Bill Murray on Saturday acknowledged that his behavior on set led to a complaint from a woman and the suspension of filming on his latest movie. The actor and comedian, in his first comments about the shutdown of “Being Mortal,” described the incident as a “difference of opinion” but declined to provide specifics on what transpired, or who it involved.
