ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Modern Woodmen matches funds for Unit 20 Music

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jzbql_0fKbCTb000
Modern Woodmen of America has made a matching contribution to the Unit 20 Music Department by doubling the profits from its recent Cabaret Night fundraiser. Modern Woodmen representative Dave Venters is shown above with Unit 20 music director Alison Mendenhall, who accepted the check of $1,091 on behalf of the music department. Modern Woodmen is owned and operated by its members and offers a unique blend of financial services, member benefits and community impact.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Director#Modern Woodmen Of America#Financial Services#Cabaret
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
737
Followers
355
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy