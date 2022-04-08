Graffiti artist explains the process behind making epic murals

For designers, there’s a special aura around hotels. “I’m always inspired by the design,” effuses Northern California residential interior designer Jay Jeffers, as he recalls seeing Kelly Wearstler’s Viceroy Santa Monica just after it opened: “Suddenly, I was in love with everything Kelly Wearstler.” It’s not just the furnishings and decor that captivate him—it’s the staff uniforms, guests’ ensembles, music, food, and cocktails. “It’s always been a secret dream to have a little hotel—it’s every designer’s secret,” he says. “But I never really thought I would actually have one!” Nevertheless, this month, the designer, along with his brother Kyle and business partner Cory Schisler, is opening his very own 24-room boutique hotel in California’s wine country. Starting April 22, The Madrona’s guests will get to see for themselves that no detail has gone unconsidered.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 20 DAYS AGO