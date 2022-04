MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins made their final pick of the 2022 draft an interesting one. The Dolphins picked Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson, 6-feet-2 and 217, played 10 games despite a knee injury in 2021. He went 162 of 233 (69.5 percent) for 2,113 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He then was named Texas Bowl MVP by going 21 of 28 for 259 yards and three TDs against LSU.

