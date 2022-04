SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marshall Tucker Band is set to return to Spartanburg later this year as part of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex. According to officials, the band is scheduled to play at Morgan Square in Downtown Spartanburg on June 7, 2022. The concert will be free for anyone who wants to attend!

