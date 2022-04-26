Woman jailed for animal cruelty after dragging puppy behind vehicle

WARNING: Some might find photo below disturbing.

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman from Waverly has been sentenced to jail after being found guilty of animal cruelty for dragging a puppy on a leash behind her vehicle, according to the Ross County Humane Society.

RCHS says Cynthia Temple-Colburn was found guilty of animal cruelty in February after she dragged the puppy on a leash for one mile behind her vehicle on a county road in 2021, resulting in the puppy’s death.

Photo courtesy of the Ross County Humane Society

Temple-Colburn was sentenced yesterday in Ross County Common Pleas court to serve 180 days in jail, complete 200 hours of community service, pay a fine of $2,500, and pay restitution for medical bills incurred for the puppy’s care.

Executive director of the Ross County Humane Society Jenn Thomas issued a statement reading:

We are thankful to Judge Schmidt for recognizing the severity of the cruelty case and for sentencing accordingly. While we wish the circumstances had never occurred, it’s good to see the message sent that animal abuse will not be tolerated in our community. Jenn Thomas, executive director of the Ross County Humane Society

