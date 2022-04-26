Can Lil Nas X bring it live? You can decide as his first tour comes to Miami

We’ve seen so much of rapper Lil Nas X over the last couple of years it’s hard to believe he’s yet to do a tour.

That ends as Lil Nas X announces his coming Long Live Montero tour for North America and Europe this fall.

There’s a Miami date at the James L. Knight Center on Oct. 4. He’s also playing a day earlier, Oct. 3, at Hard Rock Live in Orlando.

Can he bring it live?

Chances are yes. The flamboyant Lil Nas X, 23, has been a fixture at music award show performances even before the release of last year’s debut album, “Montero,” thanks to the record-setting run at No. 1 for his 2019 single, “Old Town Road.”

“Montero” includes “One of Me,” a duet with a guy who also knew a thing or two about performing in outlandish outfits in the ‘70s: Sir Elton John. The track also appeared on EJ’s “The Lockdown Sessions” album and the two gay trailblazers followed through by swapping outfits at a photoshoot for an UberEats campaign in the fall.

Lil Nax X didn’t win the album of the year Grammy — jazz musician Jon Batiste took that honor — but his performance at the Las Vegas awards show on April 3 built excitement for a full-scale tour.

Tickets on sale

Lil Nas X’s first tour has an Oct. 4, 2022 date at downtown Miami’s James L. Knight Center. Charlotte Rutherford/Live Nation

The North American leg kicks off at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sept. 6 and aside from the two Florida stops in Miami and Orlando, he plays Chicago and Los Angeles before wrapping in San Francisco on Oct. 23. The European leg begins Nov. 8 in Amsterdam and concludes Nov. 17 in Barcelona.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, via Ticketmaster with information at longlivemontero.com .

The Lil Nas X Long Live Montero tour will also have a ticket presale via Cash App at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.

Tickets are $29.95 to $54.95.