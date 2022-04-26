Harris County School District COVID-19 report for April 19-25

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for April 19-25,2022.

The data provided by the school district is a seven-day assessment of active and close contact cases among both the student and employee population.

Among 5,550 students, the school district reports no new active or close contact cases.

Out of 795 staff members, the school district confirmed no new active or close contact cases among employees.

Despite no new confirmed active or close contact cases, the Harris County School District still encourages students and families to protect themselves against the virus by wearing masks, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and checking for COVID-19 symptoms.

Additionally, the school district advises if students are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, the school district recommends they stay home until they receive the results and inform the school of the results.

