ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, GA

Harris County School District COVID-19 report for April 19-25

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgOF8_0fKb5F7i00

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for April 19-25,2022.

The data provided by the school district is a seven-day assessment of active and close contact cases among both the student and employee population.

Among 5,550 students, the school district reports no new active or close contact cases.

Out of 795 staff members, the school district confirmed no new active or close contact cases among employees.

Despite no new confirmed active or close contact cases, the Harris County School District still encourages students and families to protect themselves against the virus by wearing masks, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and checking for COVID-19 symptoms.

Additionally, the school district advises if students are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, the school district recommends they stay home until they receive the results and inform the school of the results.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Georgia's Kemp signs into law seven law enforcement-related bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven bills he says will support law enforcement officers throughout Georgia and toughen penalties for criminals. "Every single criminal in Georgia is on notice; they will find nothing but trouble and punishment in our state," Kemp said during remarks before signing House bills 1134,1188, 1216 and 1441 and Senate bills 84, 358 and 479.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
County
Harris County, GA
Harris County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Hamilton, GA
Local
Georgia Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
11Alive

Alligator spotted in Peachtree City, Department of Natural Resources stresses not to approach

ATLANTA — An alligator spotted several times over the past few weeks just might mean the return of Flat Creek Floyd. For years, Yvette Shelton has heard about alligator sightings at Flat Creek. She finally decided she had to check it out for herself. She and a friend drove to the Highway 74 bridge over Flat Creek. What they saw had them squealing with excitement.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman sentenced to prison for scamming social security, FEMA out of nearly $1 million

ATLANTA — A Nigerian national living in Georgia is in trouble for her role in a conspiracy that defrauded two government agencies out of nearly $1 million. Ivie Shevon Sajere, 38, from Suwanee, has been sentenced to prison for two years and six months for the false filing of thousands of online applications for Social Security Administration (SSA) retirement benefits and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster benefits.
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Georgia just became the latest state to require personal finance education

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

At 62, Atlanta man returns to college tuition-free thanks to state program

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man is going back to college at the ripe age of 62, and a state program is giving him the golden chance. When Jeff Criswell turns 64 in two years, he won’t be eyeing retirement. Instead, hopes to be starting a new career as a high school English teacher.
WALB 10

Family of hit and run victim speaks on his life in Southwest Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -72-year-old Samuel Young died Tuesday night when a car struck him in a crosswalk on East Oglethorpe Road just before 9 p.m. His family describes a man who made a lasting impact in Southwest Georgia. Young’s family says he was a great activist for the Black community...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Under the Open Records Act, any person has the right to request access to documents in the course of public service. Columbus Mayoral Candidate John Anker is suing the city of Columbus, saying he did not receive information formally requested about a recent jail audit. Mayor...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy