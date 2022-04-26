ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

TikTok creator delivers $5,000 in Legos to kids at MGH

By Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

“I’m one of the lucky people who has found their purpose in life.”

Children being cared for at Massachusetts General Hospital were treated to a special delivery of Legos on Monday from a TikTok creator and Guinness World Record holder.

Russell Cassevah, a three-time record holder for walking on Legos barefoot, delivered $5,000 in Legos to the hospitalized kids in Boston with the help of his nonprofit, Little Bricks Charity.

“I’m one of the lucky people who has found their purpose in life,” Cassevah told WCVB.

He started Little Bricks Charity after his second World Record walk, according to a video posted on TikTok. He quit his job and cashed in his retirement fund to run the nonprofit.

“We build big smiles on hospitalized kids by getting Lego sets into the hands of children who truly deserve to smile and when they need it the most,” Cassevah said in a TikTok posted April 25.

For this round of donations, Cassevah teamed up with the family of Cole, one child who has experienced being hospitalized. Mike and Nicole Lorenzo, along with their son Cole, met up with Cassevah at MGH, according to WCVB.

“We love Mass General,” Nicole Lorenzo told the station. “Cole was born with Beckwith Wiedemann Syndrome. He was born at 30 weeks gestational. He has had numerous surgeries.”

Cole got his own Lego Duplo set from Little Bricks Charity.

@littlebrickscharityguy

THe Begining of SOMETHING EPIC! #lego #webuildbigsmiles #littlberickscharity #connecticut #boston

♬ Inspirational Epic – Yevhen Lokhmatov

@littlebrickscharityguy

Such an amazing experience! Dropping off $5,000 worth of #LEGO to #MassGeneralforChildren #webuildbigsmiles #littlebrickscharity

♬ You Found Me – Instrumental Pop Songs

“That’s the essence of our role here is to be that while the kids are hospitalized, that they are still able to be kids and play is certainly part of their world around them and any diversion is crucial to their healing,” Mass General Child Life Manager Ann Pizzano told WCVB.

Cassevah drove 12 hours from Virginia for Monday’s delivery, according to WCVB.

“The amazing thing about Little Bricks Charity is it isn’t just me, it’s the little bricks nation,” he told WCVB. “It’s all my followers. They all come together.”

The community behind Little Bricks Charity is active on TikTok, where the nonprofit’s account has more than 565,000 followers and 7.4 million likes. Cassevah posted behind the scenes videos of buying Lego sets and delivering them, as well as clips featuring some of the children who are receiving the sets.

In 2021, Little Bricks Charity, which is a registered 501(c)(3), donated nearly $60,000 worth of Legos to 16 different hospitals. This year, according to WCVB, Little Bricks Charity hopes to reach $100,000 worth of donations to hospitals in the United States and Canada.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Maine 6-year-old Googles ‘poliz’ and saves dad during medical emergency

A 6-year-old girl from Maine is being credited with sharp thinking and swift action that very well may have saved her dad’s life a few weeks ago. Kyle Semrau came home the morning of April 12 after an overnight shift feeling light-headed, reported the Seacoast Online. He told his wife he would be laying low for the day, joined by his 6-year-old daughter, Macie, and his 4-year-old son, Caleb.
MAINE STATE
Boston

Is this yours? Engagement ring found along marathon route

The ring has names engraved on the side. In all the excitement, love, and triumph of Marathon Monday, it appears that someone may have lost an engagement ring. Or at least one was located last week along the Boston Marathon route, according to a Facebook post. The post, which has...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay set to open another restaurant in Boston

Gordon Ramsay Burger will serve butter-basted burgers, fries, scratch-made sauces, and hand-spun milkshakes. Just a few months after Gordon Ramsay opened his first Boston restaurant, he’s back to announce a new concept: a burger restaurant in the Canopy Hotel. Set to open late this year, Gordon Ramsay Burger will...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

More kids? After the last two years? No thanks.

"We couldn’t imagine going through another pregnancy, birth and newborn phase with so few options for support." Two children had always been the plan for Anna Carey, and in early 2020 she was getting ready to start trying to conceive. Her daughter had just turned 2, and she and her husband were living happily, albeit far from family, in Toronto, where Carey had a part-time job at a marketing firm.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgh#Legos#Lego Bricks#Guinness World Record#Little Bricks Charity#Wcvb#Begining
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy