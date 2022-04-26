TikTok creator delivers $5,000 in Legos to kids at MGH

“I’m one of the lucky people who has found their purpose in life.”

Children being cared for at Massachusetts General Hospital were treated to a special delivery of Legos on Monday from a TikTok creator and Guinness World Record holder.

Russell Cassevah, a three-time record holder for walking on Legos barefoot, delivered $5,000 in Legos to the hospitalized kids in Boston with the help of his nonprofit, Little Bricks Charity.

“I’m one of the lucky people who has found their purpose in life,” Cassevah told WCVB.

He started Little Bricks Charity after his second World Record walk, according to a video posted on TikTok. He quit his job and cashed in his retirement fund to run the nonprofit.

“We build big smiles on hospitalized kids by getting Lego sets into the hands of children who truly deserve to smile and when they need it the most,” Cassevah said in a TikTok posted April 25.

For this round of donations, Cassevah teamed up with the family of Cole, one child who has experienced being hospitalized. Mike and Nicole Lorenzo, along with their son Cole, met up with Cassevah at MGH, according to WCVB.

“We love Mass General,” Nicole Lorenzo told the station. “Cole was born with Beckwith Wiedemann Syndrome. He was born at 30 weeks gestational. He has had numerous surgeries.”

Cole got his own Lego Duplo set from Little Bricks Charity.

“That’s the essence of our role here is to be that while the kids are hospitalized, that they are still able to be kids and play is certainly part of their world around them and any diversion is crucial to their healing,” Mass General Child Life Manager Ann Pizzano told WCVB.

Cassevah drove 12 hours from Virginia for Monday’s delivery, according to WCVB.

“The amazing thing about Little Bricks Charity is it isn’t just me, it’s the little bricks nation,” he told WCVB. “It’s all my followers. They all come together.”

The community behind Little Bricks Charity is active on TikTok, where the nonprofit’s account has more than 565,000 followers and 7.4 million likes. Cassevah posted behind the scenes videos of buying Lego sets and delivering them, as well as clips featuring some of the children who are receiving the sets.

In 2021, Little Bricks Charity, which is a registered 501(c)(3), donated nearly $60,000 worth of Legos to 16 different hospitals. This year, according to WCVB, Little Bricks Charity hopes to reach $100,000 worth of donations to hospitals in the United States and Canada.